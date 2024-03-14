Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($18.32). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.87), with a volume of 4,429 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £63.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,395 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,395.
Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.
