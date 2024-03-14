Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 627,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 428,454 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.48.

Grindr Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

