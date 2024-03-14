Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 371,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 812,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises by 33.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

Further Reading

