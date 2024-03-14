Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

ASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.00.

ASR stock opened at $303.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $317.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

