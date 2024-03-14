Grzegorz Czajkowski Sells 683 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $162.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

