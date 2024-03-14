GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,820 ($23.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.75 ($21.25).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,695.20 ($21.72) on Tuesday. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,719.80 ($22.03). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,621.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,510.33. The company has a market cap of £68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,412.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82.

In other news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.28) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($392,657.01). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.24), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,969,572.53). Also, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.28) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($392,657.01). Insiders have bought 19,846 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,276 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

