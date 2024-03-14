Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Haidilao International Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

