HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HCM Acquisition Trading Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ HCMA opened at $10.28 on Thursday. HCM Acquisition has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HCM Acquisition by 2,882.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

