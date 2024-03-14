Head to Head Comparison: Southland (SLND) and Its Competitors

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Southland to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
53.3% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southland and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Southland
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Southland Competitors
|31
|445
|683
|15
|2.58
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Southland and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Southland
|$1.16 billion
|-$19.25 million
|-12.95
|Southland Competitors
|$22.19 billion
|$818.26 million
|21.76
Southland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Southland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Southland
|-1.66%
|-14.55%
|-3.27%
|Southland Competitors
|1.23%
|4.87%
|2.50%
Summary
Southland peers beat Southland on 11 of the 12 factors compared.
About Southland
Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.
