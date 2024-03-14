Head-To-Head Contrast: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) vs. monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and monday.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $8.93 million 0.84 -$35.99 million ($10.80) -0.20 monday.com $729.70 million 14.52 -$1.88 million ($0.07) -3,134.41

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -242.86% -413.29% -107.63% monday.com -0.26% -0.43% -0.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Motorsport Games and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 N/A monday.com 0 2 12 0 2.86

monday.com has a consensus price target of $223.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Risk & Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

monday.com beats Motorsport Games on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for work management, sales CRM, and software development verticals; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

