Head-To-Head Contrast: PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) vs. Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of PHX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHX Energy Services and Transocean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $1.32 5.02 Transocean $2.83 billion 1.61 -$954.00 million ($1.27) -4.43

Profitability

PHX Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PHX Energy Services and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Transocean -33.69% -7.13% -3.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PHX Energy Services and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 0 5 5 0 2.50

PHX Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 58.52%. Transocean has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than PHX Energy Services.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations. The company also provides 360 CV MWD System, a clear vision tool, which surveys inclination and gamma in real-time closer to the bit; 360 RWD System, a resistivity while drilling sub; and North Seeking Gyro that offers real-time QA/QC checks downhole. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Technology Income Fund and changed its name to PHX Energy Services Corp. PHX Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

