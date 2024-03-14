Head-To-Head Review: Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.43% -70.94% Aura Biosciences N/A -40.83% -35.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aura Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Aura Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 280.14%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Aura Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.87 million ($0.79) -1.07 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.94) -4.08

Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial. The company also develops AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases and is in Phase 2 dose-escalation trial. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

