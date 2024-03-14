Head to Head Survey: Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Otsuka pays an annual dividend of $55.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 145.4%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Otsuka pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 2,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Otsuka is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otsuka and Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otsuka N/A N/A N/A $301.82 0.13 Merck & Co., Inc. $60.12 billion 5.15 $365.00 million $0.14 872.57

Profitability

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka. Otsuka is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Otsuka and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otsuka N/A N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 0.61% 9.33% 3.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Otsuka shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Otsuka and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otsuka 0 0 0 0 N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 1 4 10 0 2.60

Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $129.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Otsuka.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Otsuka on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses. It also provides BODYMAINTÉ Jelly, a conditioning food product; BODYMAINTÉ Drink, a conditioning beverage; EQUELLE and EQUELLE Gelée, which supports women's health and beauty; POCARI SWEAT, a drink; Calorie Mate, a nutritional food; and OS-1, an oral rehydration solution. In addition, the company offers soft drinks, food products, and wines; clinical testing and medical equipment; cosmetics; warehousing and transport services; chemical products; travel agency services; analysis and measurement equipment; pharmaceutical intermediates; testing equipment, such as vehicle headlight testers; synthetic resin molded products; venture capital services; paper products; artificial turf; ceramic boards, ceramic board masterpiece arts, ceramic walls, reliefs, terracotta, OT ceramics, and ceramic portraits and sign boards; functional films; IT solution services; insecticides and toiletry products; and flaky titanate and special compounds. Further, it provides infusion and clinical nutrition products; Xenotransplantation products; hydrazine; plant-based food products, including cheese alternatives, dressings, and desserts; stable isotopes; software and services to enhance management of mental healthcare systems; products for urinary tract health; potassium titanate; bio-pesticides; functional and dietetic foods; spring and mineral water; industrial chemicals; polyolefin foams; anticancer drugs; and adhesive tapes. Additionally, the company operates a hotel. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians, wholesalers, government entities, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, farmers, and pet owners. It has development and commercialization agreement for three of Daiichi Sankyo's deruxtecan ADC candidates, which include patritumab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan, and raludotatug deruxtecan for the treatment of multiple solid tumors both as monotherapy and/or in combination with other treatments; and AstraZeneca PLC to co-development and co-commercialize AstraZeneca's Lynparza products for multiple cancer types, and Koselugo for multiple indications. The company also has a collaboration agreement with Eisai Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, as well Moderna, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.