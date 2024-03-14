Headinvest LLC Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

ABNB opened at $164.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,257,541 shares of company stock valued at $180,055,012. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

