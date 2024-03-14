Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 1,870 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 647,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

