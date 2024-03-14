Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 5,050 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,751,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.