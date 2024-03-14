Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 5,300 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

