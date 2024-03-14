Headinvest LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

About iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.