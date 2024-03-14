Headinvest LLC Invests $138,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $414.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $426.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.84 and its 200 day moving average is $365.01.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

