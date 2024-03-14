Headinvest LLC Invests $142,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

ALL opened at $160.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.