Headinvest LLC Invests $154,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

