Headinvest LLC Invests $193,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $82.60 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

