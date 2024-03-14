Headinvest LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $186.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.82%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

