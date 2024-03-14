Headinvest LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

