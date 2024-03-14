Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

