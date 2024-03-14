Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.