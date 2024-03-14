Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.58 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

