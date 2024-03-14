Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

