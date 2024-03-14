Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC cut their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

