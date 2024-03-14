Headinvest LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $25,969,290. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,257.87 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,230.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

