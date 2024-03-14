Headinvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $403,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

