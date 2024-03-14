Headinvest LLC Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $968.78 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $730.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

