Headinvest LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

