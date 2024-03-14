Headinvest LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.40. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

