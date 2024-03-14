Headinvest LLC Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

