Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 2,146 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of AFL opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

