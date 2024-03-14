Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 3,770 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after buying an additional 236,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

