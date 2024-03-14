Headinvest LLC Sells 4,583 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,386,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.