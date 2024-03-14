Headinvest LLC Takes $108,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Southern by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 112,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,006,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 308,599 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Read Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

SO opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

