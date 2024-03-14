Headinvest LLC Takes $150,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

