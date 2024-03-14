Headinvest LLC Takes $150,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.
CSX Stock Down 0.1 %
CSX stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Trading Halts Explained
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.