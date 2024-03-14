Headinvest LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Headinvest LLC owned 0.15% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

IBHF stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

