Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 943 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $160,720,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,996,000 after purchasing an additional 131,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 0.0 %

Splunk stock opened at $156.65 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.