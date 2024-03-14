Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,085.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 470,010 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,281,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

