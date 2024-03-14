Headinvest LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,213.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 562,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

