Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,923.40

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,923.40 ($24.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($24.75). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,875 ($24.02), with a volume of 1,048,271 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($25.11) to GBX 2,000 ($25.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,018.75 ($25.86).

The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,840.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,932.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,923.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8,636.36%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

