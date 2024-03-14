Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 116.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5,731.6% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $208.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $209.13.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

