HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.