Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,829,701 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $400,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

