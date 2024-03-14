HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $631.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $624.93 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $380.49 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $598.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

