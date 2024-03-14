Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 37,500 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $183.50 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

